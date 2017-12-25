Bathinda, Dec 25 (PTI) People from all walks of life bid a tearful adieu to Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh, who was killed in a ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, in Talwandi Sabo town here today.

Singh was killed on Saturday when Pakistani troops opened fire on an Indian Army patrol in Keri sector of Rajouri district. His last rites were held with full military honours.

Singh's body, wrapped in the tricolour, was brought in a bedecked Army vehicle as a large number of people gathered to pay their last respects to him.

Deputy Commissioner Diparva Lakra said a grant of Rs 12 lakh would be provided to the family of the deceased besides a government job to a family member.

Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Sepoy Pargat Singh from Haryana and Lance Naik Gurmail Singh from Punjab were also killed in the firing. PTI CORR SUN IJT .

