Los Angeles, Dec 25 (PTI) Lorde has called off her concert in Tel Aviv, following calls for the singer to pull out from the gig due to the ongoing cultural boycott in Israel.

The 21-year-old singer was scheduled to perform for Tel Aviv Convention Centre on June 5 as a part of her 2018 world tour, according to Billboard.

In a statement to the organisers, through Jerusalem Post's Amy Spiro, Lorde announced her decision to cancel her show in the capital.

"I've received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show.

"I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one," the "Melodrama" singer wrote.

Lorde said it was her "dream" to visit Tel Aviv and she hopes it would come true soon.

"I'm truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you," she added.

On December 20, the singer had replied to authors Nadia Abu-Shanab and Justine Sachs penned an open letter on New Zealand site The Spinoff titled "Dear Lorde, here's why we are urging you to boycott Israel".

The writer duo had prompted Lorde to avoid performing in the country would reflect her support to the ruling government, "even if you make no comment on the political situation".

Lorde wrote back, "Noted! Been speaking with many people about this and considering all options. Thank you for educating me I am learning all the time too." PTI RDS RDS .

