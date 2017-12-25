Nagpur, Dec 25 (PTI) The last rites of Major Prafulla Moharkar, who was killed in a cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir two days ago, were performed with full military honours at his village in Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

The mortal remains of Moharkar were consigned to flames early today morning at Pavni, his native village, in the presence of his father Ambadas Moharkar.

Gun salutes by the Army and state police were given during the last rites.

State minister Rajkumar Badole and former MP Nana Patole were among those who were present, alongwith thousands of local people.

Local markets remained closed during the day as a mark of respect for the martyred solider.

Major Moharkar (32), Lance Naik Gurmail Singh (34), Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh (30) and Sepoy Pargat Singh (30) were killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri district on Saturday. PTI DC KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.