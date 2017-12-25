Noida, Dec 25 (PTI) Union minister Mahesh Sharma, an MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for development of the botanical garden here into a place of tourist attraction.

Modi today inaugurated a stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line with a ride between the Botanical Garden and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations.

He also addressed a public meeting here.

Speaking at the public rally, Sharma, in his welcome address, said, "Land for the botanical garden was allotted 20 years ago and still needs development to attract tourists. It needs your (prime minister's) attention and support for development." Alleging that the previous governments did not initiate any power projects, he said, "A 2,000 MW power project is being planned to be developed in the district." Sharma said the prime minister's dream was that the youth should take up start-up projects and instead of being a job- seeker should become a job provider.

He also said that demonetisation, GST, Ujjwala Yojana and cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will change people's lifestyle. PTI CORR NSD .

