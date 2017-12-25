Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today wished former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 93rd birthday and recalled his efforts to bring peace to the state.

"Warm birthday wishes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. A visionary leader who called for peace, progress & prosperity in J&K by imbibing the spirit of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat & Kashmiriyat,Â” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

The former prime minister coined the slogan, Â“Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat", (humanism, democracy and KashmirÂ’s age-old legacy of Hindu-Muslim amity), in a speech in Kashmir in an effort to resolve the Kashmir issue and bring lasting peace to the region. PTI TAS MIN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.