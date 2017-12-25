Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) Asserting his government would make Odisha the number-one state in the country, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said there will be no compromise with the state's interest.

"Our party is fighting on issues like Mahanadi, Polavaram, Minimum Support Price for farmers, special category status for Odisha and central negligence. We will fight for our right and there will be no compromise with Odisha's interest," Patnaik said a signed article released on the eve of BJD's 20th foundation day celebrations at Puri.

Stating that his aim is to take development to each household of Odisha, Patnaik said his government has been relentlessly working for the development of the state and its people.

"We have achieved development in many sectors. Besides visible poverty alleviation, our infant mortality rate (IMR), measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) have been reduced and empowerment of tribals and women is remarkable," he said.

"BJD is not just a political party, but a means of social change. Our leaders and workers are 'sevaks' (servant) of the people of the state," he said.

On his 17-years of experience in government, Patnaik said he came to the power when the state was devastated in a super cyclone in 1999 and fighting hard to meet its financial needs. "However, due to hard work, the state's fiscal situation is in a good condition and the world now recognises Odisha for successful management of disasters," he said.

Patnaik said though the Centre "cut" assistance in many welfare schemes, the state government kept them working from its own resources. "If there is will to develop, funds constrain cannot defeat it," he said adding the state government has launched schemes for the welfare of people.

Policies for skill development, start ups, industries and tourism have been beneficial for the state, he said.

"I am indebted to the people of Odisha who have been supporting my government since 2000. Though BJD is a regional party, its dominance is now felt in the national level. We believe in peaceful coexistence where everybody develops," Patnaik said.

The chief minister said his father Biju Patnaik had once said that the state's development was possible only under a committed regional party. "Biju Babu said this probably due to the attitude of the national parties then," he said.

He called upon the people to work in tandem for the development of the state. PTI AAM SKN RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.