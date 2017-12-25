: Arijit Singh Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Popular singer Arijit Singh has said there cannot be a better place than Kolkata to kick off his ten-city MTV India Tour and specially during Christmas.

Christmas is such a big and spontaneous festival in Kolkata and the concert is his Christmas gift to a city which had given him so much, Arijit told the audience last night.

The first concert now set the tone of nine other concerts to be held elsewhere in the country.

Arijit hails from Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' singer crooned chartbusters as 'Re Kabira Maan Jaa, Â‘Channa MereyaÂ’, Â‘Ilahi Mera Jee Aaye Aaye' as well as some of his popular Bengali 'Parbo Na Ami Chharte Toke,' 'Mon Majhi' and Bangla band tracks like 'Holud Pakhi' and 'Bhindesi Tara' made popular by 'Cactus' and 'Chandrabindoo' bands.

"I won't be getting much chance to sing these Bangla numbers, which include tracks made popular by Bangla bands, elsewhere before my fans. But I love their lyrics and believe today can be the perfect occasion to sing the lines I connect with," the three-time Filmfare award winner for best playback singer, who has delivered mutiple hits in films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Dangal' and 'Raees' said.

"This is my first solo exclusive India tour across cities but as I told the crowd Kolkata audience has set the tone," Arijit told reporters later.

The India Tour Kolkata was the first among the integrated multi-city tour of Arijit, who will now travel to other major cities till March 2018.

Wizcraft International Director and co-founder Sabbas Joseph said, Â“These concerts are scheduled in ten cities across India with an aim to bring the singing superstar closer to his mammoth fan base.Â” MTV India Tour, produced by Wizcraft, is an initiative of GiMA (Global Indian Music Academy Awards) concerts.

PTI SUS KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.