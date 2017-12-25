Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) For the first time in the history of Odisha, the state Cabinet meeting will be held at Puri tomorrow, official sources said.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will chair the Cabinet meeting at Puri Circuit House tomorrow at 11 AM. This is first Cabinet meeting outside Bhubaneswar," a communication received from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Patnaik and his council of ministers will visit Puri tomorrow to attend the ruling BJD's 20th foundation day celebration. PTI AAM RG .

