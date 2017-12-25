New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Fab India controlled health and wellness brand Organic India is eyeing over Rs 500 crore turnover by the end of fiscal 2020 with the demand for organic products increasing steadily.

The company's revenue in 2016-17 stood at Rs 350 crore.

"We are looking at a turnover of over Rs 500 crore by end of fiscal 2020. We have registered compounded annual growth rate of more than 20 per cent for the last 5 years.

"Demand for organic products has been growing. As we enter into new product categories...our growth will only increase," Organic India MD and CEO Abhinandan Dhoke told PTI.

Fab India is a strategic partner and owns 51 per cent stake in Organic India.

The company sells products such as tulsi tea, ghee, chyawanprash, coconut oil and natural sweetener Stevia.

Organic India is also exploring entry into organic skincare and bodycare segment.

"We plan to launch a pilot with select organic skincare and bodycare products in select cities in the next fiscal," he added. PTI SVK ABM .

