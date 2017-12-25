Noida, Dec 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line with a ride between the Botanical Garden and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations here.

Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chief Mangu Singh during the ride.

The prime minister boarded the metro at Botanical Garden, which is the terminal station of the Magenta Line, at 1.05 pm, and alighted at the Okhla Birds Sanctuary following a four- minute ride. Both stations fall in Noida, a suburban town in Uttar Pradesh bordering New Delhi.

The other end of the line, for now, will be south Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir. However, by April, the entire corridor, stretching till Janakpuri West, is scheduled to be functional.

From the metro station, Modi proceeded to sector 125 rally ground at Amity University where he will address a public rally. PTI CORR SBR MIN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.