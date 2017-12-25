Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today visited Ramachandra Mission at Chegur village near here.

Kovind, who is in Hyderabad, arrived at the Ramachandra Mission at about 11 am, a Telangana government release said.

He was welcomed by Hyderabad district Collector Yogita Rana and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya and other officials, it said.

He visited the Kanha Shanti Vanam there and also planted a sapling on the occasion, it said.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan was present on the occasion, the release added.

It is customary for the President to visit Hyderabad during December on a southern sojourn and stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the Presidential Retreats. PTI SJR NRB .

