New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories at 8:30 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: Foreign FGN30 PAK-JADHAV-LDALL MEETING Jadhav meets wife, mother--from behind glass screen--at Pak Foreign Ministry Islamabad: Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, today met his wife and mother -- but separated by a glass screen -- in a carefully choreographed event that unfolded in tweets, photos and TV footage. By Sajjad Hussain FGN27 PAK-JADHAV-VIDEO Pak issues new video of Kulbhushan Jadhav Islamabad: Pakistan issues a new video of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhusan Jadhav in which he is seen thanking the Pakistan government for arranging a meeting with his wife and mother. By Sajjad Hussain FGN12 PAK-SAEED-PARTY Hafiz Saeed opens MML office in Lahore; eyes 2018 elections Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has opened the first office of the Milli Muslim League (MML) here, days after the Pakistan government said the group would breed violence and extremism in politics while opposing a plea seeking its registration as a political party. By M Zulqernain FGN17 AFGHAN-2NDLD ATTACK Six killed in IS-claimed suicide attack near Afghan spy agency Kabul: A suicide bomber killed six civilians in an attack near an Afghan intelligence agency compound in Kabul today in the latest assault claimed by the Islamic State group in the capital.

FGN16 BETHLEHEM-CHRISTMAS Trump's Jerusalem decision dampens Christmas celebrations Bethlehem/Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump's recent decision to declare Jerusalem as Israel's capital has taken joy out of Christmas for the people in the holy land who witnessed a low key celebration today with thousands of tourists choosing to stay away from festivities. By Harinder Mishra Nation DEL27 LD PM After launching new Delhi metro line, PM pushes for use of public transport Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a strong pitch for use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum, saying travelling on a metro train should be a "prestige issue".

BOM6 GJ-GOVT-LD OATH CEREMONY Gujarat's new BJP government to take oath of office tomorrow Ahmedabad: The new government led by Vijay Rupani would take the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar tomorrow in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a galaxy of senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

MDS11 TN-2ND LD AIADMK AIADMK cracks whip against nine Dhinakaran aides Chennai: Stung by the R K Nagar bypoll defeat at the hands of rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran, the ruling AIADMK today axed nine of his aides and warned of action against those who "betrayed" the party.

DEL29 RJ-COW-BJP MLA WARNING Indulge in cow smuggling and you will be killed: Raj BJP MLA Jaipur: Rajasthan's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Gyan Dev Ahuja, has warned that if anyone indulges in cow smuggling or slaughters a cow, he will be killed.

DEL25 PAR-STALEMATE Govt, Oppn likely to sit together to end Rajya Sabha stalemate New Delhi: The government and the opposition are keen on ending the current impasse in the Rajya Sabha, which saw a washout of proceedings in the first week of the Winter Session, and the House may resume normal functioning this week, sources said.

DEL20 BIZ-TAX-PAID Mere 1.7% Indians paid income tax in AY 2015-16: Official data New Delhi: Just over 2 crore Indians, or 1.7 per cent of the total population, paid income tax in the assessment year (AY) 2015-16, according to data released by the I-T department.

DEL31 MODI-YOGI-LD JINX Modi lauds Yogi for junking Noida superstition, says blind faith not desirable Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Yogi Adityanath for rising above "superstitions" that Uttar Pradesh chief ministers lose office whenever they visit this Delhi suburb in what is known as 'Noida jinx', saying "blind faith' is not desirable.

DEL6 TRAINS-DL-FOG 17 train cancelled, 26 delayed due to fog in north India New Delhi: At least 17 trains were cancelled while several others arrived late here as fog enveloped parts of north India today. PTI IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.