Noida, Dec 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party workers today protested at the Botanical Garden metro station, alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were taking credit for the work done by Akhilesh Yadav on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.

Around a hundred SP workers led by party leader Surendra Singh Nagar reached the metro station in the evening to stage the protest.

They alleged the work on the project was started by former UP chief minister Yadav and "the PM and CM were taking credit for it".

"We will travel by metro train to Kalindi Kunj and return and tell people that the Magenta Line was started by the SP government," Nagar said. PTI Corr GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.