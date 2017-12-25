Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) A special police officer (SPO) was today arrested and 700 grams of charas was seized from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a senior police official said.

The SPO, Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Khori-Saroor village, was arrested on a specific information that he was involved in smuggling and sale of charas in the Drabshalla area, where he was posted, senior superintendent of police, Kishtwar, Abrar Chowdhary, said.

Acting on the information, he said a police party set up a check point at Drabshalla and the SPO tried to escape, but was arrested.

During search, 700 grams of charas was seized from his possession, the official said, adding that he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Chowdhary said that the police has "sub-zero tolerance" towards drug peddling and there is no question of sparing anyone even if he is a police personnel.

"The drug smuggling and trafficking is a crime deadlier than terrorism," he said. PTI TAS KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.