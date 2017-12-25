Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) A sunny morning brought relief to the people in Jammu today after another cold night due to continuous decline in the night temperature.

The minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius Â– two degrees below normal for this part of the season and a notch below previous night, a spokesman of the MET department said.

After playing hide and seek over the past two days, a bright sun appeared this morning providing respite to the people from the biting cold.

Despite cloud cover, the day temperature in the city registered an increase yesterday and settled at 19.4 degrees Celsius Â– a notch below average during this part of the season.

The previous day has recorded a high of 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, registered a slight dip in the minimum temperature which settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 7.8 degrees Celsius.

However, cloud cover led to the increase in the night temperature in hilly areas including Banihal, the town along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The town recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius against the previous nights 1.3 degrees, the spokesman said. PTI TAS DIP .

