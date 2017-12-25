Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly betting during the India-Sri Lanka T20 match played in Mumbai yesterday.

Senior inspector Sanju John of the Kalyan Crime Branch said that, acting on a tip-off, the three were arrested from a residential flat in Gandhari area in Kalyan.

Police identified the three as Hiraman Talreja, his son Anil and Hiraman's brother Mukesh.

The three are residents of Ulhasnagar, police said, adding that the betting was being operated through a special website.

Police said that they had seized Rs 1 lakh in cash, laptops and mobile phones from the three.

Offences under the Prevention of Gambling Act, IT Act and also Indian Telegraph act have been registered against the three at the Khadakpada police station, officials added. PTI COR BNM .

