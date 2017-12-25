Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Dec 25 (PTI) The three-day annual 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' began today in the memory of Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- who were buried alive in a brick wall here.

Despite cold weather, lakhs of devotees paid homage to the brothers and their grandmother Mata Gujri at Gurdwara Thanda Burj, where they were prisoned.

They also took holy dip in the sacred tanks of the Gurdwaras. Langars (community kitchen) have been established by the devotees, majority of them were on the Gurdwara Beewangarh to Jyoti Swarup Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup to Gurdwara Shaheedan.

The second day of the religious functions will be held here tomorrow.

Till last year, various political parties used to organise their political conferences on the second day of the 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' but after the Akal Takht's directions, all major political parties -- the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress, Aam Adami Party, BSP will not organise their political conferences this year.

On the concluding day on December 27, a Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) will be taken from the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to the Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup, where the two younger sons (Sahibzadas) of the 10th Sikh Guru were cremated, officials said here.

The Fatehgarh Sahib administration has banned the sale and consumption of liquor near the mela site. PTI cor VSD KJ .

