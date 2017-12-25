Mathura, Dec 25 (PTI) Two persons, including a Ukrainian woman, were killed and two others injured today when their car ploughed into a road divider and overturned, police said.

Ukrainian nationals BK Dana (22) and Maria (24) were travelling with Ankit and Vaibhav (30) from Kanpur to Delhi.

The accident occured in the Mahaban police station area.

All four people were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Dana and Vaibhav dead, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

Dana and Maria had come to India on a tourist visa. The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about the accident, the SP said. PTI Corr GVS .

