(Eds: With fresh inputs and quotes of JK CM) New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee turned 93 today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to greet him at his residence here.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished Vajpayee on his birthday.

"Visited Atal ji to convey birthday greetings to him.

Spent time with his family as well," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Modi credited Vajpayee's phenomenal and visionary leadership which "further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health".

Naidu posted a poem in Hindi on Twitter by the former prime minister which urged people to remain united and not to give up hope in tough times.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also wished the BJP veteran on his birthday.

"Warm birthday wishes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. A visionary leader who called for peace, progress & prosperity in J&K by imbibing the spirit of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat & Kashmiriyat," Mehbooba said on Twitter.

The prime minister also payed tributes to freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

"His impact on India's history is strong and unforgettable. His efforts to further education and a spirit of patriotism will always be remembered," Modi said in a tweet.

Born in 1924, Vajpayee entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. He was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN Assembly in Hindi.

Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. He is the first and the only non- Congress leader who completed his full term as prime minister.

PTI NAB DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.