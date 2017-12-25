Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) A village head was shot dead allegedly twon men over electoral enmity in Sant Kabir Nagar district, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday on Ramcharitra Chauhan, the pradhan (head) of Chanua Maharil village, was going some where with his wife on a motorcycle, according to an official statement by the UP DGP's office.

When Chauhan reached Siktaha village, he was shot dead by bike-borne Rajdev Chaudhary and Dhanpat, it said.

Police said the cause of the incident seems to be fall out of an electoral animosity.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the statement said. PTI NAV DIP .

