Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI) Apparently stung over her party polling lesser votes than NOTA in the RK Nagar bypoll, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan today appealed to voters to vote for a candidate who had ability and honesty.

"Dear friends who vote for NOTA. Vote for one person among the candidates after studying their ability and honesty," she said in a tweet in Tamil.

"Can good candidates also be ignored," she added.

BJP candidate for the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll, Karu Nagarajan, polled 1,417 votes while None of the Above (NOTA) Category received 2,373 votes.

The votes were counted yesterday Rival AIADMK candidate T T V Dhinakaran won the bypoll, defeating his nearest rival, AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan, by a margin of 40,707 votes. PTI SA APR APR .

