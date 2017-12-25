Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) Brand of premium cookware and kitchen appliances, Wonderchef today said it has enhanced its business in south India by simultaneously launching two exclusive brand outlets in the city.

Promoted by Entrepreneur Ravi Saxena and Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the company said it has premium and fashionable yet value for money products which have enabled the company to reach Rs 200 crore sales within a short period of 8 years.

With this addition, Wonderchef has 10 exclusive brand outlets in the country besides its omni-channel presence across 5000 retail outlets, it said in a release.

"Our clear focus is to strengthen this positioning. Everything we would do over the next three years would be in this direction till the time we are one of the top 2 players in kitchenware industry in India," Wonderchef M D Ravi Saxena said.

"Today we have total 10 Exclusive Outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru. Soon we would have our exclusive stores pan-India," he said. PTI KSU RA RC .

