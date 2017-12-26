Nagapattinam (TN), Dec 26 (PTI) Ten kg of ganja was seized from a house here and two women were arrested in this connection today, police said.

The seizure was made by a police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Badri Narayanan following a tip-off.

The narcotic substance was found in gunny bags, police said adding further investigation was on. PTI CORR VS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.