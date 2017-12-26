10 kg ganja seized in TN town
Published: 26th December 2017

Nagapattinam (TN), Dec 26 (PTI) Ten kg of ganja was seized from a house here and two women were arrested in this connection today, police said.
The seizure was made by a police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Badri Narayanan following a tip-off.
The narcotic substance was found in gunny bags, police said adding further investigation was on. PTI CORR VS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.