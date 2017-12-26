Bijnor (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Three people were killed in an head-on collision between a motorcycle and a three-wheeler auto here, police said today.

The accident took place yesterday on Ganj road here, when a speeding motorcycle crashed into a passenger laden three- wheeler auto, the police said.

The bikers-- Dinesh (22) and Raisu (35)--died on the spot , they said, adding the injured auto passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where one passenger, Bunty (27), succumbed to injuries.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, the police added. PTI CORR DPB .

