Ghazipur (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Three people were killed and a woman was injured in separate accidents in the city, police said today.

Yesterday, Mukesh Bind (48) was killed and his mother was injured when their bike was hit by a truck near Ghazipur Ghat railway station, they said.

In other incident, Mulayam Yadav (22) was killed when his tractor was hit by a truck in Nandganj area. Devanyi Devi (48) died after being hit by a train while she was crossing a railway line in Dildar Nagar area, they said. PTI CORR ABN AAR .

