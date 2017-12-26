New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly planning an armed robbery at the house of an aged couple in south-east Delhi's Kalkaji area, the police said today.

Two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, a knife and a scooty were seized from the accused, they said.

On receiving information that the accused were to assemble at a park in Pocket 11, DDA Flats Kalkaji and were planning a robbery at the house of an aged couple, a trap was laid and they were arrested yesterday, a senior police official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, Ram Kumar, Rohit and Rahul, all residents of Govindpuri, the police said.

During interrogation, one of the accused revealed that in December 2016 he had gone to Dubai for work but returned to Delhi in July, the police official said.

Since he was under pressure from lenders to return their money which he borrowed to finance his Dubai trip, the accused hatched a plan to rob the couple where he had worked in 2016, the official said. PTI PLB NSD .

