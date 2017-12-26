Patiala, Dec 26 (PTI) Four persons were killed while five others sustained serious injuries as a car rammed into a mini truck on the Patiala-Cheeka Road today amid dense fog, police said.

The four were on their way to Patiala when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhpal Singh (55), Harbhajan Singh (55), Gurmeet Singh (55) and Ranjit Singh (25).

They hailed from village Habbadi in district Kaithal, Haryana.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital. PTI CORR VSD DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.