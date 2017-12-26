New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi transport department today fined 45 motorists across the national capital as part of a campaign against vehicles fitted with crash or bull bars.

The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had in a missive earlier this month asked states and Union territories to take action against those who have attached crash or bull bars to their vehicles.

"Ten teams were deployed at various places to 'challan' the vehicles fitted with crash bars. The motorists were fined Rs 500 each," said a transport department official.

Crash bars lead to safety issues for pedestrians and vehicle drivers. Using crash bars is also against the law.

Vehicles have a safety feature that is neutralised by a crash bar. During collision, certain parts of a vehicle absorb the impact, while crash bar transmits the impact to the entire body of the vehicle, causing injuries to passengers, said the official.

"The drive will be intensified in coming days with more teams pressed to challan people using crash guard on their vehicles," he said.

Vehicle fitness test centres have been directed to remove crash bars from cars during their certification process.

The department will also devise ways for removal of these guards on the spot during the drive, he added. PTI VIT ABH .

