Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Agitating Rajasthan government doctors met a a group of ministers today as part to attempts to resolve an 11-day deadlock over their demands related better work conditions including salary benfits.

The meeting was scheduled following Rajasthan High Court directives regarding take action against the doctors who do not resume work by December 26.

"A round of meetings was held with the group of ministers. Consensus is yet to be reached on a few issues. We honour the court's order, which is in favour of doctors. The association will take a final call that is in the interest of doctors as well as people," general secretary of All-Rajasthan In-service Doctors Association (ARISDA), Dr Rakesh Hirawat said.

Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf issued a statement today saying that he was receiving information that in-service doctors are returning on work after the court directives.

The government has not arrested in-service and resident doctors returning on job, but stern action will be taken against those not returning to their job, an official said.

PTI AG ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.