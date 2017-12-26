New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Indian Air Force flag now flies high at the tallest peaks of all continents after a team of its mountaineers completed the challenging Seven Summits expedition with the scaling of Mount Vinson in Antarctica today.

The Seven Summits is a well-known mountaineering goal comprising the tallest peaks of the seven continents -- Mount Everest (8848m) in Asia, Mount Aconcagua (6962m) in South America, Mount Denali (6190m) in North America, Mount Kilimanjaro (5895m) in Africa, Mount Elbrus (5642m) in Europe, Mount Vinson (4897m) in Antartica, and Carstenz Pyramid (4884 metres) in Austalasia.

"A team comprising five IAF mountaineers, led by Gp Capt R C Tripathi, in the early hours of 26 December, has successfully scaled Mt Vinson in Antarctica, thus completing the assigned Mission. With the successful ascent of Mt Vinson, the IAF added another feather to its cap, by becoming the first organisation in India to achieve this unique feat," the IAF said in a press statement.

The expedition to Mt Vinson was flagged off by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on December 8, 2017. PTI JC MPB SMN .

