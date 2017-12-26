Munger, Dec 26 (PTI) Police today seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including sophisticated AK-47 and 1300 cartridges, and detained three persons in this connection in Bihar's Munger district.

Acting on a tip off that some persons may have hid arms and ammunition in their houses, police detained three persons from Tika Rampur village under Mufassil police station of the district, Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti told PTI.

The three persons who have been detained are- Sanjeev Kumar Sah, Sanoj Yadav and Raman Sharma, the SP said adding they told police, during the interrogation, that large amount of arms and ammunition including 1300 cartridges were buried inside the house of Sanjeev Kumar Sah.

On digging the land inside Sah's residence premises, police team recovered one AK-47, one semi automatic (garand) rifle, two regular automatic pistols, a 303 rifle, four revolvers, three local made automatic pistols, 14 semi made pistols, four country made pistols, he said.

Police also recovered 1300 cartridges that included- a magazine of SLR, a magazine of INSAS rifle, three magazines of carbines, three magazines of 303 rifle, three folding butts of AK 47, four butt plates of INSAS rifle, two springs of carbine etc., the SP said.

Bharti said that more arms and ammunition are expected to be recovered from the site which is being dug out with the help of a JCB machine.

Sanjeev Kumar Sah and Sanoj Yadav have already served in jail in connection with arms smuggling case, the SP added.

