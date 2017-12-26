Amaravati, Dec 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a government officer today after conducting raids at his properties in Kadapa and Kurnool districts and unearthing assets "disproportionate to his known sources of income", an official release said.

He was identified as Chekka Raja Kullayappa, assistant Backward Classes welfare officer, it said.

"ACB teams today conducted simultaneous raids on the accused officer's properties in Kadapa and Kurnool districts and found two independent houses, three house plots and three parcels of agricultural land in the name of Kullayappa," ACB Director General R P Thakur stated in the release.

Raids were also conducted on the premises of the accused officer's kin, he added.

"A G+2 (ground plus two storey) house, six house sites measuring over 2,000 sq yards in all were found in Kullayappa's wife's name, while two houses were found registered in his father's name. Farm land measuring 8.3 acres was found in the name of Kullayappa's brother-in-law," he said.

Promissory notes for an amount of Rs 51 lakh, 593 grams of gold, 433 grams of silver articles, Rs 6.2 lakh in cash, a car and a Bullet (motorcycle) were also seized, the DG said. PTI DBV NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.