New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Barley prices tumbled by Rs 27.50 to Rs 1,520 per quintal in futures trade today on minimising of holdings by traders, driven by downbeat sentiment in physical markets.

Marketmen said shrinking of bets by the participants in sync with lower physical markets, where prices were falling due to mounting stocks amid tepid demand from beer makers, mainly registered the downfall in barley futures prices here.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, barley delivery for April contract drifted lower by Rs 27.50 or 1.78 per cent to Rs 1,520 per quintal, with a business turnover in 150 lots. PTI SDG SDO ANU .

