New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes the current team has the best chance of winning a Test series in South Africa and said the visitors would look to give their best when the tour begins next month.

"We do have the best chance to win the series. But we feel that we are just looking to play good cricket, it is all about giving your best. We can't take any session lightly. We are ready for the challenge," Rahane told NDTV.

"South Africa is a very good team. They have a very good attack, where they know their conditions really well. So we don't want to take them lightly, but at the same time, we want to give our best and express ourself. I think first match will be crucial," he added.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals in South Africa. The first Test begins in Cape Town on January 5.

Rahane said his side were confident of achieving the number one ranking in Test with India playing against England, New Zealand and Australia.

"As a team we are confident as a team, it is all about giving best in particular series. We are playing England, New Zealand, Australia in the near future but right now focussing on South Africa," he said.

"We are confident if we stick to our best and express ourself and get used to the conditions then we will do well," added the Mumbaikar.

India will be taking a few net bowlers to help them prepare ahead of the Test series and Rahane praised the decision of the team management.

"It's a good decision the management has taken. We are going to have some good net sessions and that will be quality practice. If you prepare well that actually matters in the Test cricket," he said.

"The good thing about this is we got good quality of bowlers. Since they have done well in domestic cricket, it's better to face them.

"Sometimes what happens in overseas practice games is that we get flat wickets and ordinary bowlers. That does not help in preparations." PTI ATK PDS PDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.