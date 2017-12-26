Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in IPS cadre in West Bengal, West Midnapore superintendent of police Bharati Ghosh was transferred to the post of the commandant of the third batallion of the state armed police.

Ghosh was posted in the erstwhile Maoist-hit West Midnapore district for over six years, official sources said.

An official notification by the state home department on Ghosh's transfer had been issued yesterday along with those of four other IPS officers in the state.

Following Ghosh's transfer East Midnapore superintendent of police Alok Rajoria has been asked to take over her post, while the Deputy Commissioner of traffic, Kolkata Police, V Solomon Nesakumar would take over as SP in East Midnapore district.

Commandant of Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB), Rathod Amit Kumar Bharat has been transferred as SP of Jhargram replacing Abhishek Gupta, who has been asked to take over as Commandant SIRB, the notification said. PTI AKB KK AKB KK .

