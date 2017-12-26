New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The production of import substitute bivoltine silk in the country is expected to reach around 6,200 million tonnes (MT) in 2017-18 as compared to 5,266 MT a year ago, registering an increase of 19 per cent, the Textile Ministry said today.

The ministry, in an official statement on the significant achievements in the current year, said Muga silk has recorded highest ever production of 170 MT and has acquired a new growth momentum.

"Bivoltine silk production has grown by 105 per cent in the last three years and has enabled substantial import substitution," it said.

On the cotton sector, the textiles ministry said India has acquired the first place in the world in cotton acreage, with an area of around 105 lakh hectares.

"India has emerged the largest producer of cotton in the world, with a production of 345 lakh bales in 2016-17. India is also the second largest exporter of cotton," it said.

In the present cotton season 2017-18, 88.31 lakh bales of kapas had arrived till December 13, 2017, out of which, 3.62 lakh bales have been procured by Cotton Corporation of India under Minimum Support Price operations, the Textiles Ministry said.

Besides, it said a total of 3,504 cases have been approved under Amended Technology Fund Scheme (ATUFS), with a projected investment of Rs 12,426 crore against government subsidy of Rs 956.50 crore.

According to the ministry, these new projects have the potential to create about one lakh new jobs, in addition to supporting about 3 lakh existing employees. PTI RSN MKJ .

