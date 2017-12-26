Mathura, Dec 26 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy and his cousin was killed while his father was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Govind Nagar police station area here this morning, the police said.

The boy, Yatindra, was being taken to a hospital in Vrindavan on the motorcycle when the incident occurred.

Yatindra's cousin Priyanka (18) also died in the incident, they said.

The boy's father was injured in the incident and has been hospitalised, a police official said.

The truck driver fled the spot immediately after the incident, the police said. PTI CORR NSD .

