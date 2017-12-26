Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy, drowned in a lake here after falling in the water body while "fishing", police said today.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon near Manikeshwari Nagar, they said.

The boy, a 6th class student, was pulled out of the lake by his brother with the help of police and he was immediately shifted to a state-run hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead, Osmania University Police Station Inspector V Ashok Reddy said.

"At about 2.30 pm (yesterday), the boy went to the lake along with four of his friends for fishing. Later at 3.00 pm, the boy's elder brother received a information that his brother had fallen in the lake, after which he rushed to the spot," the Inspector said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered, police said, adding a probe was on. PTI VVK NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.