Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Assam assembly will commence from February 6, 2018, the state government said today.

The Winter Session of the House will not take place this year as there is "no time left", Assam Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Mrigendra Kumar Deka told PTI.

He said that as per the rule, there should not be a gap of more than six months between any two sittings of the House.

"The time gap between the forthcoming Budget Session and the last Monsoon Session will be less than six months. So, there is no issue regarding the procedure," Deka said.

After the Monsoon Session of the assembly in September, no sitting of the House has taken place till now.

"The Governor of Assam, Jagdish Mukhi, has summoned the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 am on Tuesday, the 6th February, 2018 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur," an official release said.

Opposition Congress has been criticising the state government for not calling the Winter Session, accusing the ruling BJP-led coalition of escaping from discussion on issues affecting the common people. PTI TR RBT .

