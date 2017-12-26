By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Dec 26 (PTI) A passenger bus overturned after crashing into an electric pole in Nepal today, injuring at least 17 people, four of them seriously, police said.

The accident took place early morning in Maitidevi area, 3 kilometres from the capital Kathmandu.

The bus en route from Purano Baneshwar to Maitidevi overturned as it hit a roadside electric pole and injured 17 passengers, police said.

Of the total injured, eight are receiving treatment at the Thapathali-based Norvic hospital while nine others, including four critically injured, are undergoing treatment at the government-run Bir hospital, police said.

The police have launched an investigating.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Nepal and occur mostly due to poor infrastructure and reckless driving.

At least 19 people were killed and 16 others were injured when an overloaded passenger bus veered off a road and plunged into a river in Nepal's Dhading district in October.

At least three people, including two women, died and 24 others were injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a 100-metre deep gorge in Nepal's Kailali district last month. PTI SBP MRJ .

