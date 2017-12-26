loss New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) An official of Oriental Bank of Commerce has been booked by the CBI in four separate FIRs related to alleged cheating in kisan credit cards, causing a loss of Rs 3.12 crore to the bank.

The agency has booked Murari Lal Meena, a special assistant of the bank posted at its Dausa branch in Rajasthan, for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, officials said here today.

The bank has identified 103 loan accounts in which Meena had allegedly committed cheating to the tune of over Rs 3.12 crore, they said.

In its complaint to the CBI, the bank alleged that Meena was found to be directly involved in cheating and defrauding by creating and issuing false and fabricated "no-dues certificates" (NDCs) in collusion of the account holders.

It was also found that NDCs were issued by authorised officials without the cancellation of limits and closure of accounts in the system, the complaint from the bank alleged.

