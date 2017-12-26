New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The CBI has taken over the probe into the case of a businessman who has been missing from a village here since late August.

The agency's move came following the directions of the Delhi High Court which had admonished the Delhi police for not being able to trace him even after three months of his disappearance from Fatehpur Beri village and transferred the matter to the CBI.

The case pertains to Ravinder Sharma, who is in water purification and supply business, and had gone missing on August 30.

He had left home and did not return, the petition filed by his father in the high court had said. His family suspects foul play behind his disappearance.

Sharma's father has alleged that he had gone to the godown of a man named Amit Gupta at about 7:10 PM. He has claimed that Sharma was not seen coming out of the godown.

He alleged that Amit Gupta had left his godown at 2:36 AM and returned at 4:48 AM (intervening night of August 30-31) which has all been recorded by the CCTV of a local resident and has been collected by him.

The status report filed by Delhi Police says that Sharma had called his friend Pawan Kumar and was heard saying "mar gaya". It said the call originated from the location of Amit Gupta's godown.

"Pertinently, no effort seems to have been made to locate the old employee of Amit Gupta, who has suddenly absconded.

No enquiry appears to have been made from the other employees of Amit Gupta," Justice Vipin Sanghi noted in his order.

"It is also not clear whether the factory/godown of Amit Gupta was searched," Sanghi said.

Transferring the case to the CBI, he said the court is left with a feeling that for "whatever reason", the Delhi Police is "not interested" in solving the possible crime.

According to the procedure, the CBI has re-registered the Delhi Police FIR which was made against unidentified persons.

