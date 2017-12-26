Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a visit to Gandhinagar today and congratulated Vijay Rupani, who was sworn-in as chief minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time today.

However, Chouhan could not attend the swearing-in ceremony as he had to rush back to his state for prior commitments.

"Chouhan left the Gujarat capital early as he was scheduled to take part in various programmes in his home state at Kolaras and Piprai," an official of the public relations department said.

In a tweet, Chouhan informed that he took BJP president Amit Shah's permission to leave early in view of his prior commitments. PTI MAS ADU NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.