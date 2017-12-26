Nashik, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asked builders to give a new shape to the Nashik city.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of exhibition "Shelter 2017", Fadnavis underlined the need for a "dedicated connector" for Nashik through the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

The exhibition was organised by the Nashik unit of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), the apex body of private real estate developers associations.

"I appeal to builders to give a new shape to the Nashik city through Shelter," the CM said on the occasion.

He said the Solapur and Nagpur municipal corporations are constructing 30,000 houses and 10,000 houses, respectively, under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY).

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis inaugurated a 'bhakta niwas' (a residential facility for devotees), constructed by Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj Trust, in Trimbakeshwar town near here.

He also visited NCP leader Parvez Kokani at his residence in Trimbakeshwar, which caused a flutter in political circles in Nashik district. PTI CORR NSK .

