Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today congratulated his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani on assuming charge for a second term.

"I congratulate you on the historic victory and your assumption of charge as the chief minister of Gujarat," Palaniswami said in his message to Rupani.

Palaniswami also conveyed his best wishes to the Gujarat chief minister for a "successful tenure." Rupani was today sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat for a consecutive term after the BJP won the recently held assembly elections.

Rupani was sworn-in by governor OP Kohli at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar. PTI SA BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.