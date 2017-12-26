Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) Biting cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of Himachal Pradesh with the mercury staying between minus 12 degrees Celsius and minus 18 degrees Celsius in high-altitude tribal areas and other higher hills of the state.

Keylong and Manali registered minimum temperatures of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and minus 2.6 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.

Bhuntar in Kullu district and Sundernagar in Mandi recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius and 1.6 degrees Celsius respectively, while Kalpa shivered at 2.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan 2.5 degrees Celsius, Una 5.7 degrees Celsius and Dharamsala, Nahan, and Palampur 7 degrees Celsius each.

Shimla was the warmest during the night with a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

There were marginal fluctuations in day temperatures and Una was the hottest in the region with a high of 25 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan 20.6 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 20.3 degrees Celsius, Nahan 18.9 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 18 degrees Celsius, Shimla 16.9 degrees Celsius and Dharamshala 15.8 degrees Celsius.

All natural sources of water, including lakes, springs and tributaries of major rivers and the 70 km stretch of Chandrabhaga river in high-altitude tribal areas have remained frozen for the last six weeks. PTI PCL NSD .

