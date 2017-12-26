Jamshedpur, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Jharkhand minister and Congress leader K N Tripathy today alleged that violation of human rights was continuously taking place under the present dispensation of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The objective of the Jharkhand government behind such an approach was to silence the masses from raising their voices against it, the chairman of state co-ordination committee of Congress said at a press conference here.

Tripathy also termed as "scam" the 'Momentum Jharkhand', a global investors meet organised by the state government in February in Ranchi. PTI BS RBT .

