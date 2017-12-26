JK's Poonch Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Notwithstanding the tension along the Line of Control (LoC) due to recent ceasefire violations, the cross-LoC trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) via Chakan-da-bagh in Poonch district was conducted today with 50 goods laden trucks transacted.

"The trade happened normally as per schedule. While 30 trucks from Indian side laden with different items were sent to PoK, 20 trucks were received from the other side," Custodian, LoC Trade centre Poonch, Tanveer Ahmad, told PTI.

The cross LoC trade takes place between Indian and PoK four days a week from Tuesday to Friday.

However, he said, the cross-LoC bus did not play yesterday in view of the holiday on account of Christmas.

On December 23, four army personnel including a major were killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur sector next day but there was no casualty.

The twin districts witnessed highest number of ceasefire violations this year, resulting in suspension of cross-LoC trade and travel for nearly four months from July. PTI TAS MKJ .

