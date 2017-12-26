Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) Unidentified persons today pelted stones at the party office of J Deepa, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, police said.

Deepa told reporters that the incident took place around 12.30 AM when a group of persons pelted stones at the office of her MGR Amma Deepa Peravai at T Nagar here.

Some window panes were damaged in the incident and police later inspected the spot.

She expressed suspicion that some acquaintances could be behind the incident.

Deepa has filed a complaint with Mambalam Police and a probe was on, police said. PTI SA ROH RBS .

