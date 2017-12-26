New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi government will sign a pact with Maruti Suzuki India Limited tomorrow for developing 12 automated driving test tracks in different parts of the city.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the automobile manufacturer in presence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the LG office, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

With the coming up of the automated tracks, the process of issuing driving licenses by Motor Licencing Officers (MLOs) will assume greater quality and accuracy, he said.

"The first automated track is expected to be launched around January 26 next year at Saray Kale Khan," Gahlot said.

The tracks equipped with cameras and sensors will cost around Rs 1 crore each and will be spread, on an average, across one acre land, the minister said.

The tracks will be developed at the transport department's facilities in Hauz Khas, Burari, Jharoda Kalan, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Pratap Nagar, Surajmal Vihar, Loni Border, Rohini, Raja Garden and Shakoor Basti.

These will be readied within six to nine months, Gehlot added. PTI VIT SRY .

